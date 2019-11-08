Petition To Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Passes 30,000 Signatures

A new bid to prevent Amber Heard from reprising her role as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman 2 has just passed 30,000 signatures, and the sponsors cite “domestic abuse” against Johnny Depp as the main reason for kickstarting this petition.

Ever since the lawsuit between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard came into the spotlight and made headlines, fans have been trying to get to the bottom of the rumors and find the truth. The feud has also affected their professional careers in Hollywood. A couple of months ago, Warner Bros. executives were freaking out over the controversy surrounding Depp and wondering if they should keep him on for Fantastic Beasts 3.

Now, an online petition has called out the actress by naming several instances of abuse against her then-husband Depp and asked producers to remove her from Aquaman 2.

Here are some highlights from the petition’s script:

“Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life. Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser. As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.”

Aquaman ended its theatrical run by becoming the highest-grossing DC movie, and whether or not this petition affects the choice to have Mera back, Jason Momoa has promised that Aquaman 2, set for release in December 2022, will be even bigger than the first film.

What’s your opinion on all this, though? Should the producers remove Amber Heard from the sequel to avoid further scrutiny? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.