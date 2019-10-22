Jason Momoa Says Aquaman 2 Is Way Bigger Than The First

Aquaman was a big movie in every sense of the word. The critically acclaimed blockbuster dazzled audiences all over the world with big stars, massive set pieces and enormous vision. The film drew praise from nearly everyone, including both Kevin Smith and Marvel’s editor-in-chief. Despite some initial concerns that the flick might flop, it easily defied expectations and ended up grossing over $1 billion at the box office and established itself as one of the DCEU’s biggest hits to date.

Now, Warner Bros. is in the midst of developing the feature’s upcoming sequel, as well as a spinoff. It’s undoubtedly a tall task to ask the studio to follow up that impressive first act , but Jason Momoa isn’t worried. In fact, he’s already promised that Aquaman 2 will be even bigger than the first.

“There’s a lot more in store on so many more levels. There’s going to be a lot. It’s way bigger! I’m really stoked at the fan base and what we did with the movie and just went to Warner Bros. and DC and said, ‘You know, I have some ideas. And they love them and James [Wan] and everyone is like ‘We’re all taking it in. We’re excited to do another one.'”

And we’re more than excited to watch it! It remains to be seen what Momoa is referring to here, but it’s certainly ramping up the anticipation for the release. Unfortunately, we’re still a few years out from the long-awaited follow-up, but comments like these make us feel like the wait will be worth it.

Much of the main cast looks to be returning for the “much bigger” second installment, too. Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson have agreed to come back for another round, as has Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. While we’re glad that the original crew will remain intact, we’re also interested to see if any new faces are brought aboard to further complicate matters for the titular hero. Either way, we can’t wait to see what James Wan has in store this time around.

Aquaman 2 is expected to swim into theaters on December 16th, 2022.