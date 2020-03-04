Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Wrote Messages In Blood While High

Some days I wish this whole Amber Heard/Johnny Depp thing would be resolved simply so we never have to hear about it again. But hey, while the news is rumbling in, here’s another lurid list of allegations from their brief and tumultuous marriage.

Several outlets are currently detailing an event contained in Aquaman star Amber Heard’s declaration, filed in the circuit court of Fairfax, Virginia. This is a detailed rundown of Depp’s alleged drug-fueled, self-destructive and violent binge, during which Heard claimed she was seriously physically assaulted.

She says that on March 3rd, 2015 – just a month after their marriage – Heard decided to surprise Depp with a visit. She arrived at the location he was staying at to find him totally muntered on MDMA, which was problematic given that he was supposed to be getting clean. Following her arrival, Heard claims that Depp pushed and slapped her, causing her to retreat to a locked bedroom to sleep.

I’ll let Heard take it from here:

“When I woke up the next morning, I went downstairs to find that Johnny was still awake, and that he had stayed up all night, having taken about eight MDMA pills. He was also drinking again. We got into a fight that Johnny made physical, and I barricaded myself inside one of the rooms. That didn’t stop Johnny from busting through the door of the room I was in. By nightfall Johnny had hit me multiple times, shoved and pushed me to the ground, choked me and spit in my face.”

She then alleges a shocking-sounding series of violent assaults that involve Depp shoving her into a ping pong table, smashing glass everywhere, ripping off her nightgown, further incidents of choking and Depp holding her by the neck and slamming her against the kitchen countertop. Eventually, she claims that he smashed a plastic phone against the wall and nearly severed his finger.

“On the third day of Johnny staying awake without sleeping, I came downstairs to find numerous messages Johnny had written to me around the house, on the walls and on my clothes, written in a combination of oil paint and the blood from his broken and severed finger. Johnny also urinated all over the house in an attempt to write messages,”

It sounds like a nightmare, and if this were to be the case, then Johnny Depp needs to be locked up before he kills someone. However, a wrench was thrown into Heard’s side of the story when a recent audio recording appeared to implicate her in abusing him. The audio recording shows someone who certainly sounds like Heard saying:

“I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

As well as:

“I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God, I fucking sometimes get so mad I lose it. I can fucking promise you I can do everything to change.”

Make of that what you will. I just hope we get some conclusive answers soon. Either way, the petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 continues to rack up signatures…