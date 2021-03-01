Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2 Rumor Has Been Debunked

Cancel culture enthusiasts thought that they might have been able to cross another name of the hit-list over the weekend, when countless rumors began circulating that Amber Heard had been fired from Aquaman 2 over a breach of contract. Those who recently celebrated Disney and Lucasfilm booting Gina Carano out of the Star Wars universe might not want to start popping those champagne corks just yet, though.

Even though James Wan’s Aquaman is the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made and expectations are high for the sequel to what was an entertainingly loud and endearingly dumb blockbuster, almost all of the talk surrounding the project has revolved around Heard in some fashion, and it’s wearing pretty thin at this stage.

Based on the petitions, a lot of people want to see her gone, while boycotts are also being threatened if she remains on board. Heard, meanwhile, has continually needled her detractors by reaffirming her commitment to stick around as the DCEU’s Mera for a long time yet.

The 34 year-old has been known to pass comment on the campaigns against her, so it’s actually a little surprising that she hasn’t yet debunked the latest addition to the rumor mill, but The Hollywood Reporter’s senior staff writer Ryan Parker says that he’s heard from a reliable source within the industry that the reports of her imminent demise are inaccurate.

Aquaman 2 is set to start shooting in a matter of months in order to hit theaters in December 2022, so as pre-production begins to ramp up we should be getting a much clearer idea of who exactly is involved, finally separating the fact from fiction when it comes to the Amber Heard saga.