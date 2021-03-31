Amber Heard’s Now Hitting Back At Johnny Depp Fans On Twitter

Amber Heard recently earned herself another victory in the UK front of the ongoing court feud with her former husband Johnny Depp when the court denied the actor’s appeal. But be that as it may, the Aquaman star is still facing a ton of backlash and harassment from folks on the internet.

For months leading to the crucial trial, both Heard and Depp held their silences in regards to addressing the public, instead allowing their respective attorneys to fight it off in the legal battleground. Still, with incriminating evidence that shed new light on the circumstances of their relationship and painted the American actress in a bad light, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans took to social media to defend his case and ask that Heard receive the same treatment as her then-husband in Hollywood.

Of course, things went downhill pretty quickly for Depp and his team from there. After all, following his loss in the libel action against The Sun, Warner Bros. cut all ties with the thespian and replaced him with Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald for the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

Still, against all these unfavorable outcomes, Heard is losing when it comes to the matter of public opinion. Though apparently, she’s had enough of all the online pestering, recently hitting back at Depp’s lawyer and a number of fans with a mocking and none too discreet tone:

Yes Mr Waldman, I may be wearing makeup on this occasion but on every occasion you will still be short. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 26, 2021

It must be so hard — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 27, 2021

It’s good to be realistic with your goals — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 26, 2021

Tiny men say the biggest things💕 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 26, 2021

Amber Heard has become increasingly vocal about her stance on the whole ordeal after her victory in the UK court, but the current situation must be really getting to her if she’s willing to resort to mockery. Besides, and as you may already know, Depp still has a chance to win the US defamation lawsuit, which in itself signifies that the overbearing saga of controversy is far from over.