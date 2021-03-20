Amber Heard Reportedly Hates WB For Pressuring Her To Leave Aquaman 2

Rumors and reports are swirling for a very long time now that Amber Heard won’t be involved in Aquaman 2, or that she will but in a reduced capacity from what was originally planned. However, the Mera actress has already confirmed that she’s planning to return for the DC sequel and while that may indeed be the case, it doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been some trouble behind the scenes between herself and Warner Bros.

In fact, not too long we heard that she still remains attached to the role, but her position is far from secured. Where the truth lies remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman recently shared some interesting intel on his Patreon page, claiming that Heard isn’t too happy with the studio for pressuring her to leave Aquaman 2 during her recent trial against Johnny Depp.

“Heard hates people at WB for trying to pressure her [to] leave during the Depp trial,” said the tipster.

Again, it’s tough to tell what’s true and what isn’t in the never-ending saga of Amber Heard and her role in the DCEU, but as far as we know, despite all the rumors and stories of turmoil behind closed doors, she’ll still be showing up as Mera once more in Aquaman 2.

That being said, Warner Bros. is obviously well aware of all the negative press surrounding both Heard and ex-husband due to their messy legal battles, which have unearthed a number of unsavory facts on both sides. And if the next court ruling goes against Amber, then it’s entirely possible that they’ll use that as a reason to cut ties with her – like they did with Johnny on Fantastic Beasts 3. For now, however, you can expect to see Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 when it swims into theaters on December 16th, 2022.