Amber Heard Reveals She Had A Baby Via Surrogacy, Shares First Photo

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Amber Heard has dropped a bombshell by revealing that she recently had a baby girl by means of surrogacy and is embarking on a new personal journey in life.

The American actress recently made the headlines again when it was pretty much confirmed that she’d be returning for the sequel to James Wan’s Aquaman. Whether the producers have reduced Mera’s role in the next installment is unclear at this point, though given months of petitioning by Johnny Depp’s fans amid the former couple’s messy court feud, not to mention threats of boycotting by an estimable portion of the DC’s fanbase, WB would do well not to rule out the possibility, at least for the time being.

The eventual outcome also hinges on the defamation lawsuit, which will have the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the DCEU star butt heads again in the US court. But for now, whether or not we appreciate the prospects of Heard returning as Mera, the actress has indeed jumped on board and is currently shooting her scenes alongside the rest of the cast.

Apparently, though, that’s not the only thing she has going for herself these days. The thespian has just announced that she recently became a mom, a feat that seemingly took her four years to accomplish through surrogacy. Revealing the good news on social media, here’s what Heard had to say in her emotional post:

I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. pic.twitter.com/R3fw02NfsD — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 1, 2021

Amber Heard further iterated why it was important for her to “normalize” surrogacy for women, explaining:

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

She ended her announcement with a heartfelt message, writing:

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

We don’t expect this decision to affect Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s principal photography in any meaningful way, but it should still prove to be a huge development for the actress’s fans.

What are your thoughts on the matter, though? Sound off below.