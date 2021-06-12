Amber Heard Trends After Aquaman 2 News Reignites Petition To Have Her Fired

Now that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has an official title, it’s time to get excited, right?

After all, production on the sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics movie ever made is set to kick off imminently, with director James Wan free to raise the stakes now that the heavy lifting of worldbuilding and setting the stage is out of the way. Then there’s the cast, which sees Jason Momoa’s charismatic Arthur Curry return alongside Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, Nicole Kidman’s Queen Atlanna, Temuera Morrison’s Thomas Curry and no doubt some other favorites as well, not to mention new recruit Pilou Asbaek.

Fans are fully on board with the recently revealed title that teases an Indiana Jones-esque underwater adventure, and as soon as the initial hype subsided, The Lost Kingdom was trending all over again, and you can no doubt guess why. Indeed, calls to fire Amber Heard have been reignited since people found out the name of her next film, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

I, as well as everyone I know and have spoken to, will not be watching Aquaman 2 if Amber Heard is a part of the project! We are fans but we will not support an abuser! https://t.co/Nq0heBhr42 — Pez Attack (@ThePezAttack) June 11, 2021

Aquaman 2 is called "The Lost Kingdom", It's lost alright, lost alot of people because they kept amber heard, to this day I have not watched the first one because of her and now I'll add the second one to that list of to never watch — Mae (@ThyForgetMeNot) June 11, 2021

As much as I would love to watch Aquaman 2, they are yet to fire Amber Heard, so I'll be refusing to watch it until then #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Robbie Knowles (@RobinnKnowles) June 11, 2021

They might as well call it "Aquaman: the Lost Audience" because it is going to receive the same reception "Gully" did. I do not support arrested wife beaters, even IF WB feels that abuse is fine as long as it's woman on woman.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent — nibs (@nibs56139211) June 11, 2021

I’m a Jason Mamoa fan ever since stargate Atlantis, but unfortunately I’ve listened to the audio tapes of Amber Heard abusing Johnny Depp so there is no way I’m EVER going to watch anything with Amber Heard in..! — pirate🏴‍☠️ #justiceforjohnnydepp (@sharron67204447) June 11, 2021

Can we all just say how much a of a b!tch Amber Heard is…. She turned off her comments so people can't tell her how much they hate her or the fact they are not supporting Aquaman 2.

You are a liar and a abuser. You should be in jail Amber Heard! #amberheardsucks — Amber (@Gambie1988) June 12, 2021

friendly reminder: if amber heard is in #aquaman2 and you pay to watch it, then you are supporting an abuser who lied about donating millions to terminally ill children. — brittNEy (@brittannia_a) June 11, 2021

James Wan Reveals Official Title For Aquaman 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

#MeToo is forever damaged to me thanks to liar and abuser Amber Heard.

How can people still defend this monster? pic.twitter.com/77GNaevZoi — Scarlet Waldman (@_InNeverland) June 11, 2021

@wbpictures @warnerbros #JamesWan just call it a day and send the crew their checks, it's already flopping, no one cares about seeing the abuser and liar Amber Heard.

Where is the money you took away from sick children Amber? #boycottaquaman2 #AmberHeardIsACriminal pic.twitter.com/MnUiqoafJd — Nor33 🇫🇷 (@Angiex0101) June 11, 2021

@wbpictures @aquamanmovie @LOrealParisUSA Amber Heard is a fraud and kept money that was meant to sick children, she also let her girlfriend set up a go fund me page to pay for cancer treatment and Amber heard is NOT listed as a donor. #FireAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/RDEGiwui7I — Marvel.Fury (@fury_marvel) June 11, 2021

If it hasn’t been made abundantly clear by now, Amber Heard is not getting dumped from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom no matter how many people sign the various petitions and demand her removal as Mera, and with eighteen months to go until the second installment hits theaters, it’ll be very interesting to see if the fans will follow up on the threat of a boycott. Hundreds of folks are going to work very hard in their respective departments to bring the world of Atlantis to life, and it would be a real shame for the cast and crew if the backlash towards one person affected the blockbuster’s performance.