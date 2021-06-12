Home / movies

Amber Heard Trends After Aquaman 2 News Reignites Petition To Have Her Fired

By 60 mins ago
Now that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has an official title, it’s time to get excited, right?

After all, production on the sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics movie ever made is set to kick off imminently, with director James Wan free to raise the stakes now that the heavy lifting of worldbuilding and setting the stage is out of the way. Then there’s the cast, which sees Jason Momoa’s charismatic Arthur Curry return alongside Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, Nicole Kidman’s Queen Atlanna, Temuera Morrison’s Thomas Curry and no doubt some other favorites as well, not to mention new recruit Pilou Asbaek.

Fans are fully on board with the recently revealed title that teases an Indiana Jones-esque underwater adventure, and as soon as the initial hype subsided, The Lost Kingdom was trending all over again, and you can no doubt guess why. Indeed, calls to fire Amber Heard have been reignited since people found out the name of her next film, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

If it hasn’t been made abundantly clear by now, Amber Heard is not getting dumped from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom no matter how many people sign the various petitions and demand her removal as Mera, and with eighteen months to go until the second installment hits theaters, it’ll be very interesting to see if the fans will follow up on the threat of a boycott. Hundreds of folks are going to work very hard in their respective departments to bring the world of Atlantis to life, and it would be a real shame for the cast and crew if the backlash towards one person affected the blockbuster’s performance.

