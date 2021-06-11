Home / movies

DC Fans Are Loving Aquaman 2’s Official Title

Production on James Wan’s Aquaman sequel is set to kick off this summer, but it’s rare these days for a blockbuster franchise to take the simple numbered approach, so fans have been eagerly awaiting the big reveal of what Arthur Curry’s second solo adventure will be officially called.

The director finally let the cat out of the bag yesterday when he confirmed that the next installment will be known as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which immediately opens itself up to a number of questions as to whether the subtitle refers to Atlantis or perhaps another secret world hidden from the eyes of human civilization.

It’s going to be a long time before we get that answer with the movie not set to arrive until December 2022, but almost as soon as the news dropped, fans were flooding social media with their reactions, as you can see below.

The opener didn’t come burdened with much expectation, but that’s been altered significantly for the follow-up after Aquaman became the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, hauling in over $1.1 billion at the box office to comfortably surpass Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and seize the crown.

We’ll just have to wait and see if fans follow through on their threat to boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom due to Amber Heard’s continued involvement with the franchise, but another blast of big budget and undeniably entertaining underwater escapism will make the next chapter appointment viewing for audiences all over the world, and Aquaman might even have to reestablish himself as Atlantis’ top cinematic dog should next summer’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever end up introducing Namor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

