DC Fans Are Loving Aquaman 2’s Official Title

Production on James Wan’s Aquaman sequel is set to kick off this summer, but it’s rare these days for a blockbuster franchise to take the simple numbered approach, so fans have been eagerly awaiting the big reveal of what Arthur Curry’s second solo adventure will be officially called.

The director finally let the cat out of the bag yesterday when he confirmed that the next installment will be known as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which immediately opens itself up to a number of questions as to whether the subtitle refers to Atlantis or perhaps another secret world hidden from the eyes of human civilization.

It’s going to be a long time before we get that answer with the movie not set to arrive until December 2022, but almost as soon as the news dropped, fans were flooding social media with their reactions, as you can see below.

I can’t wait to see what he does next! Hopefully they let him wreck some shit!! Aquaman and the lost kingdom! Let’s go!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qXJwwsoyFZ — Mr. Laugh Now Cry Later (@darincc87) June 11, 2021

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is such an amazing title, that first film was an absolute banger. Seriously couldn’t be more hyped to see this on the biggest possible screen. pic.twitter.com/ukqzVjRRgL — Jacob Suggs (@jtimsuggs) June 10, 2021

I absolutely loved Aquaman and I cant wait to see what James Wan and Jason Momoa do with Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. — Fatma 🦇 (@fringebats) June 11, 2021

Depending on what Avatar 2 does, I can see Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom making another billion easy. pic.twitter.com/GWNwgev6if — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 11, 2021

“I am the protector of the deep.” AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM pic.twitter.com/kMueUB1gHL — JT (@JTsLeague) June 10, 2021

‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ Love it! 🥰🔱 pic.twitter.com/cc6sdl935g — Jessica Blake 💕 (@JessicaBlake98) June 10, 2021

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM is a great title pic.twitter.com/8CRQZl8oxP — ljwr • lewis (@ljwr_) June 10, 2021

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM!!!!! TOP TIER TITLE LETS GOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9CMgfnpgio — Prowling Gambino 💚💜 |❓0❓❓ (@ProwlerGambino) June 10, 2021

The Others were such a great addition to Aquaman lore. The Others being the first team that Aquaman join before the JL. I would love that and the details plays into the Lost Kingdom aspect. https://t.co/aQI5gOyGSK — Kevin Yu 🍥 (@KevinYu1218) June 11, 2021

aquaman and the lost kingdom yes i will be watching that movie — lauryn² | semi-inactive era (@V4ND13T3R) June 10, 2021

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is a very solid title. Definitely fits with the Indiana Jones type of adventure tone Wan is going for — Cameron Winkler (@WinklerCameron) June 11, 2021

The opener didn’t come burdened with much expectation, but that’s been altered significantly for the follow-up after Aquaman became the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, hauling in over $1.1 billion at the box office to comfortably surpass Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and seize the crown.

We’ll just have to wait and see if fans follow through on their threat to boycott Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom due to Amber Heard’s continued involvement with the franchise, but another blast of big budget and undeniably entertaining underwater escapism will make the next chapter appointment viewing for audiences all over the world, and Aquaman might even have to reestablish himself as Atlantis’ top cinematic dog should next summer’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever end up introducing Namor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.