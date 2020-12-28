Amber Heard’s New YouTube Video Flooded With Dislikes, Almost At 280K

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to wage war against each other both in the court of law and in the media, but now that the latter has suffered a defeat in his libel case against The Sun and lost his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise due to the scandalous developments, his fans have taken things into their own hands to defend and promote the star on social media platforms.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s former wife had initially alleged that her ex-husband physically and verbally abused her while they were living together. And since due process isn’t something that the media usually bothers with, most major publications almost instantly turned against Depp. Though after losing much of his fortune, the American thespian decided to hit back, launching several lawsuits against both Heard and The Sun, the British outlet that had called him a “wife beater” in 2018.

What unironically enrages many people, however, is the fact that the past few months have seen a lot of insurmountable evidence stack up against Heard. And yet, Depp is somehow the one who’s receiving the short end of the stick. Indeed, tons of folks have been campaigning ferociously against the London Fields star and recently, they started disliking a new video of her on YouTube talking about her experiences this year, whose like/dislike ratio is sitting at a staggering 2.2K vs. 277K, respectively, with over a million views.

Though Depp lost his libel case, his attorneys hope that he’ll manage to defeat Amber Heard in their upcoming face-off in the defamation lawsuit. And if that turns out to be the case, then the industry may have to overlook their stance on the matter, since the actor is reportedly going through a serious blacklisting at the moment.