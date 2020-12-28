Johnny Depp Reportedly Asking Studios To Keep Watching His Trials Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp recently lost his libel case against The Sun, the British publication that had called him a “wife beater” in 2018. As you’d expect, this didn’t bode well for the actor’s prospects in Hollywood, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, he’s asking the major studios to keep an eye on his future trials against former wife Amber Heard as he presumably feels like he can still recover from all this.

The messy feud between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Aquaman actress has seemingly turned into an endless saga of media scrutiny and public controversy. Not only that, but the long legal battle has also affected their careers. Warner Bros. recently asked Depp to step away from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after the UK court ruled against him, not to mention that several reports seem to suggest that the American thespian is losing out on multiple roles due to the current development.

All’s not lost for the legendary star, though, as his team of lawyers is currently busy appealing to the court to change the verdict. Besides, the ex-couple will face off again in the US as well. And with all the evidence mounting up against Heard, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see her ex-husband turn the tide a bit.

Of course, WB’s decision to remove Johnny Depp has already enraged a lot of folks on the internet, many of whom have been campaigning non-stop to see the actor rehired, or at the very least, compel the studio to give Heard the same treatment. As such, I think it’s safe to say that even if he loses the US defamation case as well, it’ll take more than just a court’s ruling to appease his legions of fans on social media.