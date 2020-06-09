AMC Reportedly Wants Carl Back For The Walking Dead Movies

A host of fan-favorite characters are expected to feature in AMC’s Walking Dead movies. We previously heard that Carol and even the long-deceased Shane (via flashback) could be joining Rick Grimes in the upcoming films, and now we’ve gotten word that another surprising cameo is being lined up.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and that Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian, both of which were correct – Rick’s son Carl might crop up in one of the movies during a flashback sequence. Apparently, AMC are keen for Chandler Riggs to reprise his role, and that’s something the fans will no doubt be delighted to hear. Though whether the actor himself would be up for it is another question entirely.

Riggs’ eye-patched Alexandrian was killed off in season 8 of The Walking Dead after suffering a walker bite and many were adamant that writing him off was a mistake. With Grimes Senior also departing the series, some felt that Carl was a natural successor in the leadership role while others pointed out that the character is instrumental to the comic book storylines the show will adapt in the future.

Nevertheless, a cameo in the upcoming movies is better than nothing. It gives the project’s creative team the opportunity to pay tribute to a long-serving character and offer a source of retrospective motivation for Rick. From the sound of it, the Walking Dead movies could sport the same format as another AMC television adaptation, El Camino, which relied heavily on flashbacks and gave cameos to deceased Breaking Bad legends.

Beyond a brief teaser trailer and confirmation that Andrew Lincoln is reprising his role as Rick, AMC hasn’t revealed anything of much substance about the Walking Dead movies and it’s unclear whether the scripts have even been finalized, but we’ll bring you more updates on the project as soon as they emerge, so stay tuned.