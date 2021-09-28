AMC’s FearFest Returns With Killer 2021 Lineup

AMC’s FearFest is celebrating its 25th birthday this year, and it’s time for a spooktacular celebration. Everyone is invited for a monster bash, from rabid dogs to children living in corn and even ghosts and vampires. So how exactly is AMC celebrating their fear fest? With an incredible horror-centric collection of films that are sure to send a chill down your spine.

The FearFest is a must-watch for horror fans every year, and it’s not hard to understand why. The lineup always includes all of the best binge-able movies of the spooky genre. From Michael Meyers in Halloween to the swoon-worthy Billy Loomis (don’t judge us, Skeet Ulrich is handsome) in Scream — you’re in for a fright with this scare-a-thon.

We tune into FearFest every year and always love the lineup of films. So what can fans expect to see for this Halloween’s scary movie fest on AMC? Here’s a look, thanks to THS. Some of the films will be available to stream on AMC+ for fans who can’t watch them as they air.

AMC FEARFEST 2021 LINEUP

Titles marked with * will be available to stream on AMC+.

• Amityville II: The Possession*

• Amityville 3-D*

• Amityville 1992: It’s About time*

• The Amusement Park*

• Annabelle*

• Arachnophobia*

• The Babadook*

• Body Snatchers*

• The Bye Bye Man*

• Candyman (1992)

• Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

• Carrie (1976)*

• Carrie (2013)*

• Children of the corn*

• Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice*

• Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest*

• Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering*

• Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror*

• Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return*

• Children of the Corn: Revelation*

• Christine

• The Crazies*

• Creepshow*

• Creepshow 2*

• Crystal Lake Memories*

• Cujo*

• Dawn of the Dead (2004)*

• Day of the Dead*

• The Dead Zone*

• Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark*

• Dracula 2000*

• Dracula II: Ascension*

• Dracula III: Legacy*

• Eight Legged Freaks*

• The Exorcist*

• Final Destination (2000)*

• Final Destination 2*

• Final Destination 3*

• The Final Destination (2009)*

• Final Destination 5*

• The Fly (1986)*

• Friday the 13th (2009)*

• Fright Night (1985)*

• From Dusk Til Dawn*

• From Dusk Til Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money*

• From Dusk Til Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter*

• Ghost Ship*

• Graveyard Shift*

• Halloween (1978)*

• Halloween II (1981)*

• Halloween III: Season of the Witch*

• Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers*

• Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers*

• Halloween H20: 20 Years Later*

• Halloween: Resurrection*

• Halloween (2007)*

• Halloween II (2009)*

• Hannibal*

• Hellboy*

• Hellraiser*

• Hellraiser II*

• Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth*

• Hellraiser: Bloodline*

• Hellraiser: Inferno*

• Hellraiser: Hellseeker*

• Hellraiser: Deader*

• Hellraiser: Hellworld*

• The Hills Have Eye (1977)*

• The Hills Have Eyes (2006)*

• House of the Dead*

• House of Wax (2005)*

• House on Haunted Hill

• The Human Centipede*

• The Human Centipede 2*

• The Human Centipede 3*

• Land of the Dead*

• The Last House on the Left (2009)*

• Legion*

• Lost Souls*

• The Mist*

• My Amityville Horror*

• Night of the Living Dead (1968)*

• Night of the Living Dead (1990)*

• The Omen (1976)*

• Damien: Omen II*

• Omen III: The Final Conflict*

• Omen IV: The Awakening*

• The Omen (2006)*

• Orphan*

• Pet Sematary (1989)*

• Pride and Prejudice and Zombies*

• Poltergeist (1982)*

• The Prodigy*

• Pulp Fiction

• Pumpkinhead*

• The Purge: Anarchy*

• Resident Evil*

• Room 237*

• Season of the Witch*

• Scary Movie*

• Scary Movie 2*

• Scary Movie 3*

• Scream*

• Scream 2*

• Scream 3*

• The Shining (1980)*

• Shutter (2008)*

• Silent House*

• Silver Bullet*

• Stir of Echoes*

• Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming*

• Tales from the Crypt*

• They*

• Thinner*

• Thir13en Ghosts*

• Tremors*

• Tremors II: Aftershocks*

• Tremors 3: Back to Perfection*

• Tremors 4: The Legend Begins*

• Tremors 5: Bloodlines*

• Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell*

• Underworld*

• Underworld: Rise of the Lycans*

• Underworld: Awakening*

• The Uninvited*

• Vacancy*

• Wes Craven’s New Nightmare*

What are you most excited to see on AMC this Halloween? Let us know.