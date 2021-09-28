AMC’s FearFest Returns With Killer 2021 Lineup
AMC’s FearFest is celebrating its 25th birthday this year, and it’s time for a spooktacular celebration. Everyone is invited for a monster bash, from rabid dogs to children living in corn and even ghosts and vampires. So how exactly is AMC celebrating their fear fest? With an incredible horror-centric collection of films that are sure to send a chill down your spine.
The FearFest is a must-watch for horror fans every year, and it’s not hard to understand why. The lineup always includes all of the best binge-able movies of the spooky genre. From Michael Meyers in Halloween to the swoon-worthy Billy Loomis (don’t judge us, Skeet Ulrich is handsome) in Scream — you’re in for a fright with this scare-a-thon.
We tune into FearFest every year and always love the lineup of films. So what can fans expect to see for this Halloween’s scary movie fest on AMC? Here’s a look, thanks to THS. Some of the films will be available to stream on AMC+ for fans who can’t watch them as they air.
AMC FEARFEST 2021 LINEUP
Titles marked with * will be available to stream on AMC+.
• Amityville II: The Possession*
• Amityville 3-D*
• Amityville 1992: It’s About time*
• The Amusement Park*
• Annabelle*
• Arachnophobia*
• The Babadook*
• Body Snatchers*
• The Bye Bye Man*
• Candyman (1992)
• Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
• Carrie (1976)*
• Carrie (2013)*
• Children of the corn*
• Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice*
• Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest*
• Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering*
• Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror*
• Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return*
• Children of the Corn: Revelation*
• Christine
• The Crazies*
• Creepshow*
• Creepshow 2*
• Crystal Lake Memories*
• Cujo*
• Dawn of the Dead (2004)*
• Day of the Dead*
• The Dead Zone*
• Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark*
• Dracula 2000*
• Dracula II: Ascension*
• Dracula III: Legacy*
• Eight Legged Freaks*
• The Exorcist*
• Final Destination (2000)*
• Final Destination 2*
• Final Destination 3*
• The Final Destination (2009)*
• Final Destination 5*
• The Fly (1986)*
• Friday the 13th (2009)*
• Fright Night (1985)*
• From Dusk Til Dawn*
• From Dusk Til Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money*
• From Dusk Til Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter*
• Ghost Ship*
• Graveyard Shift*
• Halloween (1978)*
• Halloween II (1981)*
• Halloween III: Season of the Witch*
• Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers*
• Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers*
• Halloween H20: 20 Years Later*
• Halloween: Resurrection*
• Halloween (2007)*
• Halloween II (2009)*
• Hannibal*
• Hellboy*
• Hellraiser*
• Hellraiser II*
• Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth*
• Hellraiser: Bloodline*
• Hellraiser: Inferno*
• Hellraiser: Hellseeker*
• Hellraiser: Deader*
• Hellraiser: Hellworld*
• The Hills Have Eye (1977)*
• The Hills Have Eyes (2006)*
• House of the Dead*
• House of Wax (2005)*
• House on Haunted Hill
• The Human Centipede*
• The Human Centipede 2*
• The Human Centipede 3*
• Land of the Dead*
• The Last House on the Left (2009)*
• Legion*
• Lost Souls*
• The Mist*
• My Amityville Horror*
• Night of the Living Dead (1968)*
• Night of the Living Dead (1990)*
• The Omen (1976)*
• Damien: Omen II*
• Omen III: The Final Conflict*
• Omen IV: The Awakening*
• The Omen (2006)*
• Orphan*
• Pet Sematary (1989)*
• Pride and Prejudice and Zombies*
• Poltergeist (1982)*
• The Prodigy*
• Pulp Fiction
• Pumpkinhead*
• The Purge: Anarchy*
• Resident Evil*
• Room 237*
• Season of the Witch*
• Scary Movie*
• Scary Movie 2*
• Scary Movie 3*
• Scream*
• Scream 2*
• Scream 3*
• The Shining (1980)*
• Shutter (2008)*
• Silent House*
• Silver Bullet*
• Stir of Echoes*
• Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming*
• Tales from the Crypt*
• They*
• Thinner*
• Thir13en Ghosts*
• Tremors*
• Tremors II: Aftershocks*
• Tremors 3: Back to Perfection*
• Tremors 4: The Legend Begins*
• Tremors 5: Bloodlines*
• Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell*
• Underworld*
• Underworld: Rise of the Lycans*
• Underworld: Awakening*
• The Uninvited*
• Vacancy*
• Wes Craven’s New Nightmare*
What are you most excited to see on AMC this Halloween? Let us know.