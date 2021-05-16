Amy Adams’ New Thriller Is The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Amy Adams’ new thriller is the number one movie in the world on Netflix today. This past Friday, the streaming giant released The Woman in the Window, a psychological drama starring the multi Oscar-nominated actress, and it’s proven to be an immediate success on the platform. Not only is it the most-watched title on Netflix in the United States, but it also holds the same position across the globe, too, according to the latest stats from FlixPatrol.

As based on the bestselling novel by author A.J. Finn, the film stars Adams as child psychologist Anna Fox who suffers from agoraphobia. After separating from her husband Edward (Anthony Mackie), Anna has become increasingly reliant on pills and alcohol and begins spying on her new neighbors, the Russells (Gary Oldman and Jennifer Jason Leigh), which leads her to witness a disturbing act of violence.

From Darkest Hour director Joe Wright and also featuring Wyatt Russell, Julianne Moore and Brian Tyree Henry in its stacked cast, The Woman in the Window pitches itself as a contemporary take on Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary thriller Rear Window. Given its prestigious forebear and the amount of talent involved in front of and behind the camera, you’d expect it to be a critical darling. Unfortunately, though, reviews have been pretty brutal. Adams and Oldman’s performances have received some praise, but it’s being described as a bit of a slog overall.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Woman sports a critics score of just 30%, but its audience score is slightly higher at 46%. As the critics consensus reads: “A milquetoast and muddled thriller that drowns in its frenzied homages, The Woman in the Window will have audiences closing their curtains.”

Nevertheless, the combination of the star-studded cast and the premise seem to be enough to have sent the movie to the top of the charts across the planet. And if you haven’t done so yet, you can catch The Woman in the Window on Netflix now.