An action-packed historical epic showered in awards and bathed in blood pits 2 warriors in a brutal battle to the death on Netflix

Regardless of how it fared among critics or at the box office, never mind its country of origin, the humble historical epic has always been a bulletproof means of drawing in streaming subscribers, with Netflix benefiting once again after War of the Arrows emerged on the platform’s worldwide watch-list.

A success in every sense of the word, the Korean period piece brought in upwards of $50 million from theaters around the world, and embarked on a sterling awards season run that saw it go home with 14 trophies from a variety of ceremonies including the Golden Bell Awards, the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards.

Image via Lotte Entertainment

These days, it can be found lining up the perfect shot into the hearts of Netflix users everywhere, with FlixPatrol naming it as a freshly-minted member of the global charts. Set 13 years after the King Injo Revolt of the 1640s, a young man abandons his ruined village to search for his sister and her fiance.

During his rescue mission, he finds himself up against a band of opposing warriors who’ve made it their mission to put a stop to his quest, with the story building towards a climactic face-off between Park Hae-il’s Choi Nam-yi and Ryu Seung-ryong’s Jushinta, and only one of them is walking away with their life still intact.

Overflowing with intense and expertly-executed action sequences, War of the Arrows will satiate the thirst of anyone who loves their battlefield combat to be on the dirtier, grittier, and altogether bloodier variety.