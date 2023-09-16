An ancient war recommences on a very different battleground with a former Netflix fantasy epic now streaming on Disney Plus

Three years after its first run of episodes, the long-awaited second season of a blockbuster historical fantasy epic that first gained worldwide notoriety on Netflix is streaming at long last… on Disney Plus.

It’s a strange situation to say the least, but one platform’s loss could prove to be another’s gain now that the first three installments of Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun are now airing on the Mouse House’s platform in numerous markets around the world.

Image via Disney Plus

Korean content has always proven to be a bountiful harvest for the heaviest hitters in the streaming wars when it comes to viewership figures, something Disney know all too well having recently witnessed a superhero series hailing from the country smash records in that regard, so it’s easy to see why it would be so keen to snatch Arthdal Chronicles from right under the nose of its rival.

Depending on just how popular it proves to be, though, Netflix could end up ruing the day it led the sweeping tale of war, violence, and political power plays slip through its fingers, especially when it ended up landing in the warm embrace of a direct competitor.

Picking up a decade after the first season, it could be a nightmare for newbies to dive in seeing as they’ll need to watch both chapters in two completely different places in an effort to get caught up, immersed, and suitably invested, but that’s not really something the major players tend to concern themselves with when all they want at the end of the day is that monthly subscription fee to keep rolling in.