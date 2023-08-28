After a 3-year wait, the new season of an epic fantasy that won over plenty of converts on Netflix returns next week… on Disney Plus

The world of streaming rights and distribution deals is a complex and complicate web that only seems to get more tangled, which is bad news for anyone eagerly anticipating the return of Arthdal Chronicles to their screens.

The epic historical fantasy unfolds in and around the titular city as the residents find themselves mixed up in political machinations, intrigue, love, loss, grief, and all the other typical goings on that define big budget drama, albeit with a recurring theme of mysticism embedded in its DNA from the very beginning.

Image via TvN

Originally airing on its home network of TvN in Korea, Netflix ended up picking up Arthdal Chronicles‘ substantial first season of 18 episodes, where it ended up finding a sizeable audiences. That shouldn’t come as a surprise when it ticks so many boxes that the streaming service’s customers have come to love, but it was confirmed earlier this summer that season 2 – subtitled The Sword of Aramoon – would be looking for a new home.

Stealing a march on the competition, Disney Plus swooped in to acquire the project’s upcoming sophomore run for release in certain territories, meaning anybody who wants to watch Arthdal Chronicles in its entirety from beginning to end across both of its seasons will not only have to be located in a country that has access to both, but shell out a monthly subscription fee to a pair of rival platforms.

It’s a bit of a nightmare to be honest, especially when it’s fast closing in on three whole years since the sleeper hit first captured the imagination on Netflix, but that’s unfortunately how the streaming world works. As a result, Arthdal Chronicles‘ season 2 debut on Sept. 9 is heading to the Mouse House.