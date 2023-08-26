After 15 months in exile, an overlooked Netflix fantasy gem’s final season embraces the apocalypse on the Top 10 in 81 nations

With season 2 of The Sandman currently on hold due to the strikes having sent out casting calls for Thor, Loki, and Odin, while Zack Snyder’s long-gestating animated series Twilight of the Gods continues aimlessly floating around in the ether, there was a gap in the market for Norse mythology on Netflix, one that Ragnarok has thundered into and claimed as its own.

The Norwegian cult favorite has never been regarded as one of the streaming service’s biggest or most popular genre shows, but that 15-month gap between its second and third seasons has clearly created plenty of pent-up demand, looking at how the apocalyptic final run of episodes has laid waste to the global charts.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Per FlixPatrol, Ragnarok‘s last stand has summoned the lightning to debut as the third most-watched episodic project on the entirety of Netflix, having landed on the Top 10 in a godly 81 countries right out of the bad. It would seem as though a lot of people have indulged in the first two seasons during the show’s lengthy sabbatical, because this is its strongest start by far in terms of viewership.

Living up to its title, David Stakston’s Magne Seier embraces his destiny as the reincarnation of a certain thunder god of legend, preparing for a final showdown that could determine the fate of the entire world. Very rarely to Netflix-backed fantasies get the opportunity to end on their own terms and reach a conclusion that leaves the creative team and audiences equally happy, and it’s an opportunity that Ragnarok seizes with both hands.