Disney Plus unveils teaser for season 2 of the cult favorite fantasy epic it swiped from right under Netflix’s nose

Despite cutting costs at every turn – which extends to the cancellation and removal of original content just weeks or months after it first hit the library – Disney Plus has decided to flip the bird at one of its major competitors by opting to secure the distribution rights for Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun.

The Korean series dropped its first mammoth run of 18 episodes back in June of 2019, with Netflix swooping in to stream the high concept historical fantasy in a number of international markets, where it performed admirably and gained a reputation as something of an underground cult favorite.

However, the Mouse House has stepped in to pick up from where another of streaming’s heaviest hitters left off to steal a march and premiere The Sword of Aramun as a Disney Plus exclusive in multiple territories, with the first teaser trailer now being unveiled with the platform’s signature branding.

Debuting with a three-episode premiere, season 2 picks up roughly a decade later and continues Arthdal Chronicles‘ tried and trusted method of mixing political intrigue with supernatural mysticism, a winning blend that’s proven to be fertile ground for the fantastical on-demand originals that actually manage to last beyond their opening stretch.

Will Netflix be left to rue the day it didn’t decide to take punt on The Sword of Aramun? Time will tell, but it’s got to be a pain in the ass for anyone who doesn’t subscribe to Disney Plus and finds themselves desperate to see where the story is headed.