Disney Plus rubs it in Netflix’s face yet again with a new trailer for the returning fantasy series it swiped from right under its rival’s nose

One day, Netflix plans to have a content library that’s comprised of 100 percent original content, which is admittedly going to be a long way away seeing as the margins just passed 50/50 in favor of exclusives, and that was only titles available to subscribers in the United States.

As a result, certain legacy projects acquired from other broadcasters will be allowed to slip through the cracks and move on to pastures new when they return, which has in turn allowed Disney Plus to swoop in and secure the distribution rights to season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles in a number of international markets.

The Korean historical fantasy’s bumper 18-episode first run saw it find a huge new audience on Netflix, but when the company dillied and dallied over whether or not to get on board for its return, the Mouse House saw an opportunity and took it. To that end, a new trailer for The Sword of Aramun has just dropped, whetting appetites the world over for its impending return this Friday.

Picking up a decade later, Arthdal Chronicles‘ return promises even more in the way of blood-soaked battlefield action, political machinations, and a hefty helping of supernatural mysticism as it ups the ante as any self-respecting show is wont to do upon its sophomore stretch of adventures.

With Disney Plus canning content left, right, and center, new properties should be enjoyed while they can, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on The Sword of Aramun to see if it sinks or swims among viewers under new management.