An Amber Heard movie shelved for 2 years finally finds finds fans on streaming

As you may have noticed, Amber Heard’s personal life has generated a lot more interest than her professional one over the last few years, to the extent that she’s only appeared in two movies between billion-dollar box office behemoth Aquaman and December’s upcoming sequel The Lost Kingdom.

Suffice to say, neither of the two features released in the interim have fared particularly well. One of them is London Fields, which was delayed by five whole years and wound up with a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes after the wait, without even mentioning the multiple lawsuits that were being thrown back and forth by the producers and talent.

By comparison, Gully arrived in no time at all, with the offbeat coming-of-age drama holding its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2019, before finally landing an theatrical release in June of 2021. The plot follows three teenagers from a tough part of Los Angeles, who embark on a 48-hour rampage of drugs, death, and debauchery.

Heard lends support alongside fellow established names Terrence Howard and John Corbett, but the end result is a muddled affair that fails to balance any of its many jarring tonal shifts. A 26% Rotten Tomatoes score felt about right, but Gully has suddenly embarked on a streaming resurgence, with FlixPatrol outing the forgotten title as one of HBO’s most-watched films this weekend.