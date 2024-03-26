An animated rom-com you probably haven’t seen swiftly dethrones ‘The Eras Tour’ on streaming

Taylor Swift might be the biggest pop star in the world but she’s no longer dominating the Disney Plus streaming charts.

The Eras Tour concert film debuted on the streaming platform on March 14 after a historic theater run and held on to the worldwide most-watched top spot for a while before being dethroned by an Oscar-nominated Pixar romantic dramedy.

According to FlixPatrol, 2023’s Elemental, which lost out on the golden statuette against Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and The Heron earlier this month, was the most popular film in 17 countries on Tuesday, March 26, in comparison with the 10 countries Swift’s record-breaking concert managed to capture. The two films’ numbers suffered quite a big shift from the previous days, with Elemental adding a staggering 14 number-one spots to its March 25 total, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour dropped from 43 to 10.

Elemental has had quite the turn-around since being released in movie theaters across the world in June of 2023. At the time, the film registered the lowest three-day opening weekend in Pixar history with a revenue of $29.5 million (in 1995, Toy Story made $29.1 million which translates to $56 million with inflation). Suddenly, however, the film began gaining steam, especially after a majorly successful run in South Korea, and finished its time in theaters with a total worldwide box office of $496.4 million. It went on to become Disney Plus’ biggest debut in 2023, earning $26.4 million views in its first five days of streaming.

In a world inhabited only by anthropomorphic elements of nature, the movie tells the story of Ember (fire) and Wade (water) who fall in love despite the existing prejudice against elements other than your own. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the cinematic recording of her 2023–2024 concert tour, filmed during the first three of six Los Angeles shows in August 2023. Both are now streaming on Disney Plus.