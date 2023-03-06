An attempt to save ‘Thunderbolts’ by adding a Phase Four favorite gets shot down in flames

The Multiverse Saga just can’t catch a break from the Marvel fandom; with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failing to deliver on several levels, the recent delay of The Marvels from July to November (which could actually be a good omen for what Marvel Studios has planned), and a lukewarm sentiment towards Phase Four as a whole, it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a hotbed of scrutiny for the next couple of years.

Among the biggest magnets of that scrutiny as far as upcoming projects go is Thunderbolts, the MCU’s next big team-up film featuring a pack of characters who don’t exactly mesh well with the “hero” label. Indeed, after Hannah John-Kamen was revealed to be reprising her role of Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp for the film, only to be absent from the cast list just months later, fans continued their business-as-usual worrying about the fate of Thunderbolts and the Multiverse Saga as a whole.

But sometimes, you just have to leave it to Marvel Studios to find their own solutions to their problems, because if it were to fall to the imaginations of some fans, we wouldn’t exactly be in for an upgrade if one such example from r/marvelstudios is any indication.

It may not seem like a bad idea on paper; Moon Knight spearheaded one of the most well-received projects of Phase Four, and the gritty antihero ethos that he exudes makes him seem like the perfect fit for this sort of team at a glance, but upon closer inspection, it would do far more damage to the character’s potential than would be worth it, to say nothing of just how dissonant it would seem when taking the comics into account.

More importantly, however, there are simply better ways to utilize a character of Moon Knight’s particular shade, the most obvious of which is likely to become all the more apparent once Doctor Strange returns from the Dark Dimension.

Call it premature damage control or just a bad idea, but at the end of the day, the best thing we can do is to have as much faith as we can in whatever comes next. We may not be in the know about specifics, but we still know that Marvel is listening quite intently in regards to their recent hiccups, so we’ll just have to see how the trajectory of the Multiverse Saga ultimately shakes out for Moon Knight, Thunderbolts, and everything in between.