An Awful New Action Film Is Finding New Life On Streaming

The Misfits, a 2021 action film starring Pierce Brosnan, is currently performing well on streaming services, including iTunes and Hulu.

According to FlixPatrol, The Misfits is one of iTunes’ top ten movies in various countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to iTunes, the film also found success on Hulu, taking the ninth spot as the most-streamed film in the United States. These recent ratings significantly differed from critics’ reviews of the action film. The Misfits received a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Misfits follows an acclaimed criminal named Richard Pace (Brosnan) as a group of unordinary thieves recruits him. Throughout the movie, Pace finds himself caught in the middle of a heist which could ultimately cause him harm in his life and the lives of others.

The film also stars Jamie Chung, Nick Cannon, Hermione Corfield, Rockmond Dunbar, Rami Jaber, and Mike Angelo. Before The Misfits‘ release this year, the movie experienced some controversy for allegedly framing Qatar as a terrorist country by targeting the country’s leadership and people.

According to Doha News, the film, funded by an Emirati company called FilmGate Production, referred to Qatar as “Jazeeristan,” which means a nation that supports terrorist organizations and whose government provides funds to terrorists. To make matters worse, The Misfits also stars an Egyptian Muslim scholar named Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who the publication described as a “sponsor of global terrorism.”

Ultimately, due to the film’s controversy, Qatar refused to screen the film when it released this past summer.

The Misfits is currently streaming on Hulu and iTunes.