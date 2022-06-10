An eye-opening mystery thriller slices into the Netflix Top 10
When it comes to the enthralling genre of mystery thrillers, it’s safe to say that many people enjoy the ‘whodunit’ aspect of dissecting clues and unraveling unsolved crimes — especially when the ending turns out to be the opposite of what eagle-eyed viewers expected. Which is precisely why Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was received so well by critics and altered the landscape as one of the most thought-provoking and eye-opening films in its genre.
The action-packed extravaganza grossed over $300 million worldwide — against a $40 million budget — garnered three nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, boasts a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has now found success once again on multiple streaming platforms.
Daniel Craig stars as Benoit Blanc, a no-nonsense private detective tasked with solving the mysterious death of wealthy novelist Harlan Thrombey, played by Christopher Plummer. The star-studded cast also includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, and Lakeith Stanfield — who all deliver a handful of riveting performances that help to add credibility to the movie’s worth.
As per FlixPatrol, the critically-acclaimed mystery thriller has found favor on the global charts amongst a plethora of countries around the world and has almost effortlessly secured a Top 10 spot on Netflix and iTunes this week, proving that streaming success can easily be found after an impressive box office run.
With a much-anticipated sequel on the horizon and the potential for an epic crossover, there’s certainly no doubt that a realm of crime-fueled mystery and intriguing hints is set for future expansion of the knife-wielding original.