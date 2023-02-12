An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix

There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me.

Unfairly, the majority of the chatter in the buildup to the film’s release in July 2007 revolved around the heavily-publicized personal issues plaguing star Lindsay Lohan, but one minor positive is that the press stopped focusing on her off-camera life once they had the opportunity to witness the cinematic abomination firsthand.

via Sony

I Know Who Killed Me scooped a disastrous nine percent Rotten Tomatoes score, tanked thunderously at the box office after earning less than $10 million from theaters, before going on to complete an almost clean sweep at the Razzies by winning seven of the eight trophies it was shortlisted for, including the entirely bespoke “Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie” category that was created specifically for the film.

Of course, due to the fact it sucks so irrevocably hard, I Know Who Killed Me has enjoyed a long-lasting legacy as an ironically-appreciated cult favorite, and the midnight madness crowd must be the ones responsible for propelling the infamous dud back into the streaming spotlight.

Per FlixPatrol, the nonsensical tale of Lohan suffering an identity crisis with a phenomenally idiotic reveal has become one of the platform’s most-watched features this weekend, but make sure you don’t go in expecting anything more than a story so insanely preposterous that the best way to extract maximum enjoyment is to embrace the cringe.