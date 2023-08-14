The irrelevant update of an iconic fantasy fable that almost staged a stunning heist at the Oscars reimagines a classic on streaming’s Top 10

One of the most bizarre experiments in the history of the Academy Awards was the one-time introduction of audience-voted categories, something that’s very unlikely to happen again. From the second it was announced the outcome was inevitable, even if Prime Video’s Cinderella almost pulled off a massive upset.

As soon as it was confirmed ceremonial Oscars would be awarded to the victor of the Fan Favorite trophy, you could have bet your house on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead being named the winner after his four-hour Justice League was ruled out of the running. While that did eventually turn out to be the case to the surprise of absolutely nobody, there was a hot minute where Cinderella was leading the pack.

The musical fantasy may have scored substantial viewing figures, but it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it’s even remotely close to being one of the best Cinderella movies ever made, of which there have been many. And yet, it came perilously close to knocking Snyder’s supporters off their pedestal as the most militant fandom in all of Hollywood, which would have been a hilarious turn-up for the books.

Despite having been almost entirely forgotten about in the two years since it first released, Cinderella is back to causing shocks out of nowhere all over again, after it made a triumphant return to the upper echelons of its home platform’s most-watched rankings.

Per FlixPatrol, the humdrum romantic fable is back amongst the Top 10 on Prime Video, and it doesn’t even have to contend with an undead uprising or a cabal of superheroes this time around.