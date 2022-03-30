IMDb officially lists ‘Justice League’ and ‘Army of the Dead’ as Oscar-winning movies

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the Academy Awards opting to introduce two brand-new fan favorite categories, with the winners being decided via Twitter poll, and it’s hardly been a positive-skewing conversation.

While it was very clearly a transparent method to try and engage with the social media generation in an effort to ensure they had an active stake in the broadcast when the winners were announced, the voting was essentially hijacked by fandoms as opposed to being a straightforward means of determining a deserved winner.

In the Fan Favorite category, Amazon’s panned Cinderella was in the lead for a long time before Zack Snyder supporters mobilized to push Army of the Dead across the finish line in first place, which only happened because his four-hour HBO Max version of Justice League was deemed ineligible.

As for the Oscars Cheer moment, Justice League‘s Speed Force scene won at a canter, largely because the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse crowd threw their hefty weight behind it. Even though they’ve been dubbed as sham Oscars in the eyes of many, IMDb has nonetheless officially crowned the two Snyder flicks as Oscar-winning movies.

On their pages, each film has one win apiece listed in the ‘Awards’ subcategory, hailing from the 2022 Academy Awards. There’s already been many a raised eyebrow over Snyder walking away from the ceremony with more gongs under his belt than 12-time nominee The Power of the Dog, and this is only going to add more fuel to the fires of incredulity that still burn among some purists.