The Power of the Dog may have entered last night’s Oscars ceremony with more nominations than any other film, but it was two Zack Snyder movies that ended up receiving more recognition in the end.

The surprising upset, if you can even call it that, is more of a technical defeat than anything. Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Zack Snyder’s Justice League only received recognition in two brand-new categories voted on by movie fans on Twitter: for Fan Favorite and Most Cheer-Worthy Moment, respectively. Of course, they aren’t real Oscars, but a win is a win — especially when devoted fandoms are concerned.

Though The Power of the Dog, an old west meditation on repressed sexuality and toxic masculinity, was nominated for 12 Oscars going into the ceremony, it only ended up receiving one (real) award: Best Director Jane Campion. Compared to the two fan-voted Oscars that Snyder received, it made for a somewhat strange revelation to some that a more art-house film could seemingly lose out to popcorn actioners.

Zack Snyder has more wins tonight than The Power of the Dog #Oscars — joyce eng (@joyceeng61) March 28, 2022

No one is talking about the fact that Zack Snyder got more wins than Power of the Dog last night. — Craydius Treydius (@CrayTreyVids) March 28, 2022

Zack Snyder had a better Oscar night than Power of the Dog… — Gary Devenport (@Garebear__11) March 28, 2022

As one fan noted, Zack Snyder getting more recognition than The Power of the Dog was definitely not on their Oscars bingo card Sunday evening, not to mention the now-infamous Will Smith slap that rocked Chris Rock.

What I absolutely did NOT have on my Oscars bingo card:



1. Zack Snyder getting recognized more than The Power of the Dog

2. WILL SMITH PUNCHING CHRIS ROCK IN THE FUCKING FACE — L.P. Gaertner (@lpgaertner) March 28, 2022

“Congrats, Academy. You all accidentally put on a good show for all the wrong reasons,” another Twitter user wrote, citing the Snyder wins, the Smith / Rock feud, and seemingly other faux pas.

Amy Schumer



The Last Duel



Judy Dench's missing tooth



Jaime Lee Curtis's dog



Zack Snyder winning more than Power of the Dog



Will Smith rocking Chris Rock then winning an Oscar



Congrats, Academy. You all accidentally put on a good show for all the wrong reasons. — khaelup (@kalebngille) March 28, 2022

“Can’t believe Zack Snyder won more awards than Power of the Dog,” another cinephile remarked.

Can't believe Zack Snyder won more awards than Power of the Dog https://t.co/XqAX7xJNez — Bronco Henry enters the speed force (@noahunderscoreh) March 28, 2022

Snyder topping The Power of the Dog was not an easily foreseen development for many movie fans.

How about Zack Snyder winning more Oscars than Power of the Dog? — Ivan Cutchacockoff (@RussianButcher9) March 28, 2022

Though one Twitter user derided the Oscars Fan Favorite award as “a dumb and uneventful moment” that was “clearly just the product of stans spamming the vote count,” Snyder fans took the moment to celebrate the wins.

Zack Snyder won more Oscars than Power of the Dog 💯 — Count (@AntillesBail) March 28, 2022

I've Seen Zack Snyder's Justice League 10 Times From Beginning to End. I could not sit thru The Power of the Dog. It was so Boring. — Jayke (@JaykeJon) March 28, 2022

Whether you are a die-hard Snyder fan or not, one Twitter user pointed out a fan-voted category would inevitably lead to an end result like this. Are we really surprised?

Zack Snyder got more Oscars than power of the dog just like we all predicted — Ben(SLK for white belt)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 (@knoxben1) March 28, 2022

The Snyder wins, controversial though they may be, were not the headlining incidents at the ceremony. The proceedings that spotlight Hollywood celebrities congratulating themselves were completely derailed when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face for making a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, the King Richard Oscar winner’s wife.

For further Oscars coverage, check out some more stories right here.