An outrageously underrated entry in a campy horror franchise is back to impale its naysayers

For several decades, the long-standing Friday the 13th franchise has successfully terrified thrill-seeking viewers and built its foundation on the eye-watering appearance of its main villain Jason Voorhees. And while a selection of movies in the iconic film series have experienced their fair share of criticism, many of which relied on cheesy special effects and slothful storytelling, one film, in particular, stands out as an underrated entry that rightfully deserves its moment in the spotlight — and that would be 2001’s Jason X.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/R3dB3ard5150 kick-started the appreciation for the 2000s staple by explaining all the project’s obvious flaws — from its B-movie status to its cheesy moments. And yet, the OP insisted that the film carries a particular charm that feels irresistible and makes it a “so bad that it’s good” type of horror feature. And with a memorable performance from actor Kane Hodder and Jason X’s absolute campiness, it’s certainly hard to disagree.

Without skipping a beat, a slew of fellow horror hounds dashed to the comment section to offer up their own style of praise for the nitrogen-inclusive classic. Of course, the majority of users agreed with the movie’s B-movie atmosphere, but many still chalked it up as being a solidified guilty pleasure and easily one of the best in the franchise.

Even 20 years on, the highly entertaining genre flick has successfully achieved cult classic status and continues to entice the entire fandom. Who knows, with the new Friday the 13th series coming to Peacock, perhaps Uber Jason will somehow return to impale his victims for a second time around.