An Overlooked Jeffrey Dean Morgan Movie Is Taking Off On Netflix

The Losers, an often overlooked Jeffrey Dean Morgan action movie, is currently making the rounds on Netflix.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played several notable characters throughout his career. He recently played Negan, the charismatic and terrifying villain in The Walking Dead, and Supernatural fans will recognize him as John Winchester. Comic books fans will remember his excellent performance as the Comedian in Watchmen, but he also starred in another comic book adaptation that most fans forget.

Morgan led a team of elite soldiers in the 2010 action film The Losers, now available on Netflix. The star-studded cast also includes Chris Evans, Idris Alba, and Zoe Saldana. Morgan and his elite unit are betrayed by their commanding officer, and Saldana’s character Aisha offers them a chance to return home to get their revenge and prevent a global catastrophe.

The Losers is an adaptation of the Vertigo comic book series of the same name and provides fans with a chance to see the characters on the big screen. While the movie did not receive the warmest reception in 2010, it is still an entertaining action movie with a fantastic cast. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is excellent in any role, and his incredible supporting cast will keep you invested in the story.

Netflix is giving The Losers a second life and a chance to see the cast before most of them joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you need a simple, action-packed movie to keep you entertained for a couple of hours, look no further.