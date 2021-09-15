An Overlooked Robin Williams Movie Is Now On Netflix

Robin Williams delivered some classics throughout his career, and while many were lauded by critics and fans alike, one movie that wasn’t beloved by critics has just hit Netflix.

What Dreams May Come, a 1998 fantasy drama film starring Williams, Annabella Sciorra, and Cuba Gooding Jr., is now streaming on Netflix. The movie, while not particularly well-liked by some, did earn an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and was nominated for another Academy Award for Best Art Direction.

The film sports a 53 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans seemed to be much more receptive, earning it an 84 percent Audience Score based on more than 100,000 reviews. At the box office, What Dreams May Come grossed around $55 million domestically against a reported $85 million budget.

In the movie, Williams portrays Dr. Chris Nielsen, who dies in a car crash years after his two children died in a similar fashion. Chris’ spirit initially remains on Earth and attempts to console his grieving widow, Annie (Sciorra), but he ultimately moves on to his version of Heaven, where he is greeted by his friend Albert (Gooding) and an old acquaintance, Leona (Rosalind Chao).

Chris’ time in Heaven comes to an end when he discovers that Annie has killed herself and is now in her version of Hell, as is common with those who commit suicide. Enraged by his wife’s eternal resting place, Chris vows to save Annie and bring her to Heaven so they can live together forever.

What Dreams May Come is rated PG-13 and is available in the U.S. via Netflix.