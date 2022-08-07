An undercooked mystery thriller flees the deadly scene on streaming

Not to state the obvious, but any self-respecting mystery thriller should be at least a little bit mysterious and even the tiniest bit thrilling. Based on how critics and audiences reacted to The Good Neighbor, it would be fair to say that director Stephan Rick’s potboiler failed on both fronts.

A 36 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, 49 average rating on Metacritic, and 6/10 user ranking on IMDb hints that while there’s nothing abjectly terrible or offensively awful about the movie, it doesn’t quite do enough with an intriguing conceit. However, it has been doing a tidy turn on streaming over the weekend, so there’s that.

via Screen Media Films

As per FlixPatrol, the twisting and turning tale of friendship being stretched to its limits under deadly and dangerous circumstances has become a Top 10 hit on iTunes in numerous nations, providing a jolt of excitement that it can’t manage to maintain for the duration of its running time.

Luke Kleintank and Jonathan Rhys Meyers star as former New York Times journalist David and his eccentric new neighbor/potential best buddy in waiting Robert. However, their bond is put to the test when they accidentally hit a girl on her bike, before deciding to flee the scene and leave her for dead in order to safeguard their own futures.

Being a B-tier thriller, David is naturally sent to cover the story for the local newspaper and begins to fall for the victim’s sister, all while Robert goes to increasing lengths to keep them in the clear. It’s schlock, make no mistake about it, but sometimes that’s all people want at the weekend.