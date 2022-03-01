An unexpected Disney fantasy sequel is making a splash on streaming

When you hear word of a blockbuster Disney-backed fantasy sequel engaging with audiences on streaming, it’s reasonable to expect one of the studio’s major properties to be the culprit, whether we’re talking about a live-action remake of an animated classic, Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, or the rest.

What might not immediately come to mind is The Last Warrior: A Messenger of Darkness, the final chapter in director Dmitry Dyachenko’s trilogy rooted in Russian folklore. The series kicked off with 2017’s Last Knight, and was followed by sequel Root of Evil in January of 2021, with the concluding installment arriving in December of last year.

Viktor Khorinyak’s intrepid hero Ivan Ilyich Muromets is preparing to turn 21, and he’s got marriage on his mind. However, when the love of his life Vasilisa is taken hostage and transported to present-day Moscow, he must set out on a time traveling rescue mission with the help of his ragtag associates.

A lot of hardcore Disney fans might not even be aware of The Last Warrior‘s existence, but that hasn’t prevented it from becoming a surprise cross-platform hit. As per FlixPatrol, A Messenger in Darkness can currently be found on the most-watched charts of both iTunes and Google Play Movies, even if it isn’t available on the Mouse House’s own streaming service as of yet.