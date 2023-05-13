An uninhibited erotic thriller gets tangled in a dangerously steamy ménage à trois on streaming

Everyone knows the drill by know; it doesn’t matter what the critics said, what the story entails, or the names of the cast and crew, any erotic thriller worth its salt is nigh-on obligated to capture attention and imagination on streaming regardless of where it’s from or what platform it’s available on. Sure enough, this year’s Tempation has been added to the ever-increasing list.

Per FlixPatrol, director Maria Sadowska’s widely-panned contribution to the perennially popular genre that only holds a 2.8/10 user rating on IMDb has appeared on the most-watched charts of not just Prime Video, but iTunes as well. It’s not a good film by any stretch of the imagination, but there is plenty of sex, nudity, and mystery, which is evidently enough.

via Kinostar

Helena Englert stars as a journalist with big dreams of making it to the top of the tree both personally and professionally, with things beginning to look as though they’re going swimmingly when she ends up securing her dream job. As a first assignment, she’s tasked to shadow a soccer star for three days and write an article about her experience, which is when things get complicated.

Caught in a love triangle that initially ignites excitement before becoming increasingly dangerous, Temptation hits almost all of the required beats you’d expect from a cinematic tale drenched in provocation and titillation, even if the critical consensus hints that there are dozens upon dozens of risque contemporaries that do the exact same thing, except much better. Sex sells, of course, and that’s regularly more than enough.