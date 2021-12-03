An unnecessary Bradley Cooper comedy sequel is racing up the Netflix charts

You never know what middling movie will catch hold of people’s interests these days, which is probably why a critically-maligned “comedy” sequel starring Bradley Cooper is surprisingly raking in the views on Netflix.

The film in question is the raunchy comedy co-written and directed by Todd Phillips, The Hangover Part III. Though the film struggles to justify its own existence, garnering dismal scores critically and from fans according review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film was apparently entertaining enough for many to check out in the relaxed atmosphere of their homes in the parts of the world where the title is available (that does not include the U.S. at the time of writing).

The movie cracked the top 10 spot in many countries according to Flix Patrol, which provides VOD charts and streaming ratings world-wide. According to the site, the movie averaged ninth place Wednesday in the Netflix Top 10 in the countries in which it is available, which largely covers Latin America, parts of the Carribean, Mexico, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic. On Wednesday, The Hangover Part III was the most streamed movie in the Bahamas, number two in Honduras, and number eight in Panama.

As critically panned as the movie was, it still had its moments. And the very absurdity of the film’s own existence is certainly part of what arguably made it entertaining, almost like the movie was one giant troll post.