An unnervingly claustrophobic thriller forced to live out the worst case scenario on the streaming Top 10

stalker-2022
via Kaleidoscope Film Distribution

The fear of being followed is something we’ve all experienced at one time or another, but as the old saying goes; it’s not paranoia if they really are after you. Putting that sentiment to uncomfortable use, last year’s severely underrated psychological thriller Stalker places its protagonist into a real-life nightmare scenario that leaves them trapped with nowhere to run.

Sophie Skelton stars as Rose Hepburn, an up-and-coming actress with a background starring in horror movies, which isn’t exactly the most subtle of foreshadowing. Returning to her hotel after a long day, she’s forced to use the building’s creaking freight elevator to return to her room, which ends up leaving her trapped inside with an unassuming stranger.

stalker-2022
via Kaleidoscope Film Distribution

However, the worst night of the starlet’s life begins when she discovers that not only is the mysterious man a camera operator on her latest project, but he’s developed an obsession with her that could very generously be described as unhealthy. Spending the night stuck with your stalker is a harrowing prospect, one that director Steve Johnson pulls off with aplomb.

The under-the-radar gem accrued a strong 80 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and now it’s become an on-demand success after breaking into the Top 10 most-watched list on ad-supported platform Freevee, per FlixPatrol. A nerve-shredding minimalist exercise in your worst fears materializing right in front of you, genre junkies and those with a soft spot for nail-biting thrills will find plenty to love through the entirety of the palpitation-inducing runtime.