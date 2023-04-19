An unnervingly claustrophobic thriller forced to live out the worst case scenario on the streaming Top 10

The fear of being followed is something we’ve all experienced at one time or another, but as the old saying goes; it’s not paranoia if they really are after you. Putting that sentiment to uncomfortable use, last year’s severely underrated psychological thriller Stalker places its protagonist into a real-life nightmare scenario that leaves them trapped with nowhere to run.

Sophie Skelton stars as Rose Hepburn, an up-and-coming actress with a background starring in horror movies, which isn’t exactly the most subtle of foreshadowing. Returning to her hotel after a long day, she’s forced to use the building’s creaking freight elevator to return to her room, which ends up leaving her trapped inside with an unassuming stranger.

via Kaleidoscope Film Distribution

However, the worst night of the starlet’s life begins when she discovers that not only is the mysterious man a camera operator on her latest project, but he’s developed an obsession with her that could very generously be described as unhealthy. Spending the night stuck with your stalker is a harrowing prospect, one that director Steve Johnson pulls off with aplomb.

The under-the-radar gem accrued a strong 80 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and now it’s become an on-demand success after breaking into the Top 10 most-watched list on ad-supported platform Freevee, per FlixPatrol. A nerve-shredding minimalist exercise in your worst fears materializing right in front of you, genre junkies and those with a soft spot for nail-biting thrills will find plenty to love through the entirety of the palpitation-inducing runtime.