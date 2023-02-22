An upcoming slasher sequel isn’t generating the unanimous hype you might expect

Crafting an ideal slasher spectacle is often at the forefront of the majority of directors’ minds — especially when it comes to the notion of creating a worthy sequel that duplicates the hype and success of a knockout original. And while there are certain instances when this concept somehow works and a sequel is hailed as a worthy chapter in a dwindling franchise, there are other times where a follow-up film falls flat on the hype train and the sequel’s name is completely tarnished.

Then again, it’s normal for a legacy sequel to split opinions right down the middle — which is precisely what is happening right now in regards to Scream VI. The sixth installment in the long-standing Scream franchise is set to include a plethora of eye-watering positives — which includes the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed. Of course, that doesn’t mean that all horror fans are completely on board with the project.

Image via Paramount Pictures

These opinions were fully expressed in a recent Reddit thread on the r/horror platform, where a variety of fans expressed a broad range of thoughts about the upcoming slasher extravaganza. But while said fans equally shared both positive and negative views, the overall consensus pointed towards folks feeling “cautiously optimistic” to see the final product come to life on the big screen.

With the notable absences of both Neve Campbell and David Arquette, it’s not hard to understand why some fans are feeling a little apprehensive to the upcoming project. But, much like with every other franchise, sometimes changes are just necessary. Folks will just have to witness the madness for themselves when Scream VI slashes into theaters on March 10.