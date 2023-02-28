An upcoming supernatural horror draws concerns that it’s just a Nic Cage film on steroids

Despite the ever-present popularity surrounding the mega-successful horror genre, it would be fair to say that the catalog has had a tendency in the past of squeezing projects out into fruition without truly taking its time to craft a monumental piece. In fact, a shocking number of upcoming horror movies include ideas that have already been exercised in an onslaught of quondam flicks. An instance of this notion would be Blumhouse’s upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action adaptation, which now finds itself drawing comparisons to a cult classic starring none other than Nicolas Cage.

The film in question, which memorably features America’s national treasure, would be 2021’s Willy’s Wonderland. As absolutely ridiculous as it can get, the supernatural horror centered around Cage’s character who, after taking up a job as a janitor, finds himself targeted by a slew of vicious animatronic characters. Unsurprisingly, the film managed to obtain a strong cult following over the years and even earned a strong comparison to Five Nights at Freddy’s — seeing as both movies share a similar premise.

Image via ScottGames

That being said, the upcoming Blumhouse adaptation has Redditors over on the r/horror platform highly concerned, with the majority of commenters holding the firm belief that the project will just be a Nic Cage film beefed up on steroids due to a bigger budget and larger cast. In that same vein, horror fanatics called upon Cage to make a cameo appearance in the movie — but that might be stretching hopes a little bit too far.

Details on when Five Nights at Freddy’s will be officially released remain unknown at this point, but horror fans should certainly keep their eyes peeled and check back here for future updates as they become available.