Ana de Armas, star of 5 recent or upcoming action movies, doesn’t want to be an action star

Any actor who proves themselves handy in the action arena tends to see a huge number of offers start flooding in immediately afterwards, with Ana de Armas becoming one of the latest additions to that ever-expanding list.

Having stolen every single one of her too-few scenes in James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die as Paloma, the Knives Out breakout will be seen on Netflix next week when the Russo brothers’ $200 million espionage epic The Gray Man comes to streaming.

After that, she’s re-teaming with Chris Evans for a third time after replacing Scarlett Johansson in romantic action comedy Ghosted, and will headline John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Despite the evidence we’ve just presented, de Armas revealed to Elle that she doesn’t want to be typecast as an ass-kicker.

“The truth is, I never thought I was going to be an action actor. It wasn’t my thing. You have to be careful, because it’s not what I want to put the focus on. This is not where I’m the most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.”

If she keeps knocking it out of the park, then the offers are going to keep coming her way, especially if The Gray Man and Ballerina prove successful enough to launch standalone franchises of their own.

It’s not the worst position to be in when the bigger budgets tend to yield the biggest paychecks, but upcoming NC-17 biopic Blonde is also generating plenty of buzz around de Armas’ lead performance, so it’s not as if she’ll be stuck in a rut of running and gunning that she’ll never be able to escape.