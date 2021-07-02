Anchorman Star Says A Third Movie Could Still Happen

There was a time when people based their entire personalities around screaming Anchorman quotes in your face, such was the extent that the 2004 cult classic comedy permeated the very fabric of popular culture.

Adam McKay’s irreverent ode to the newsrooms of the 1970s wasn’t a huge hit at the box office, pulling in just a shade over $90 million, but it found a significant and sustained life on home video. Given the improv-heavy nature of the shoot and the stacked cast of talented comedians, there was even enough footage left on the cutting room floor to cobble together Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie, which essentially tells the same story but with different takes and additional scenes.

For a long time it looked as though the news team would never assemble again, and almost a decade had passed by the time Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues hit theaters in December 2013, where it promptly earned almost twice as much as its predecessor. The majority of the gang have moved on to other things, with McKay now an Academy Award winner and regular awards season favorite, but in a new interview David Koechner teased that a third installment could still happen one day.

“It took eleven years between the first and second one. So eleven years after the second one maybe.”

McKay initially ruled it out following the release of The Legend Continues, but then backtracked a couple of years later and said it was a possibility, and even offered up the incredible pitch of sending Ron Burgundy and his team to Iraq and embedding him with the military. Long-delayed comedy sequels are very hard to pull off, especially if you try and do it twice, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Anchorman 3 gains any traction when the gang reach their next ten-year absence from our screens.