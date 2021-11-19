Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men swing their way to streaming success

The people have spoken, and they’re sharpening their pitchforks just in the off-chance that Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Marvel Studios and Sony have been doing the unthinkable, and telling the truth about how many Spider-Men we can expect to see in next month’s No Way Home.

Ever since the web-slinging threequel was confirmed as a multiversal adventure, the fanbase has totally and completely dedicated themselves to the idea that Sam Raimi, Marc Webb and Jon Watts’ Peter Parkers are going to team up and save every reality from the combined force of the iconic supervillain group the Sinister…. five.

The internet has barely even calmed down since the second full-length trailer for No Way Home dropped earlier this week, and HBO Max subscribers have responded in kind by propelling the Garfield and Maguire back catalog to the very top of the most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.

As things stand, the most-watched title on the platform is The Amazing Spider-Man, with Spider-Man 3 right behind it in second place. The latter was the Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull of the superhero genre for a long time, but it looks to be getting a reappraisal ahead of No Way Home as fans reacquaint themselves with the first live-action Spidey.