Andrew Garfield has clearly forgiven ‘Spider-Man’ co-star for calling his movies ’10 pounds of sh*t in a 5-pound bag’

Sony’s failed attempts at building a sustainable Spider-Man universe failed twice over before the studio finally saw sense and struck a deal with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Andrew Garfield eventually getting some closure when he returned in No Way Home to suit up alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

The actor delivered a pair of excellent performances as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel – generating crackling chemistry with Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy along the way – but he was undone by the studio’s desire to dive headfirst into franchise expansion and world-building at the expense of story and character.

After his second outing earned the distinction of being the worst-reviewed and lowest-grossing live-action Spidey movie ever made, Garfield cultivated a well-deserved reputation for being a top-tier web-slinger let down by the quality of the projects he starred in. However, no matter how much fans held a deep disdain for The Amazing Spider-Man, they didn’t hate it as much as Sally Field.

The Aunt May actress famously blasted her contributions to the world of superhero cinema by saying “you work it as much as you can, but you can’t put 10 pounds of shit in a five-pound bag,” before admitting she didn’t put a lot of effort into the gig. Clearly, those sins have been forgiven by the leading man, after Garfield ended up warming the internet’s hearts all over again when he presented Field with her Lifetime Achievement trophy at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

If we were to go out on a limb, though, we’re guessing she hasn’t seen No Way Home.