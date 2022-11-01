Hopes ignite as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are deemed ‘most likely’ to return to the MCU

The murky world of online scuttlebutt throws up a sky-high number of rumors that turn out to be as wide of the mark as humanly possible, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe always at the center of a speculative storm.

The latest tidbit to be gathering traction online claims that two of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s most prominent supporting players are in line for comeback, but it’s way too early to take the chatter at face value.

The information comes from industry insider Grace Randolph, who admittedly has a track record for breaking certain stories way ahead of time (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Wonder Man casting among the most recent), but she’s also been called out on numerous occasions by filmmakers including James Gunn for peddling clickbait that isn’t remotely accurate.

Make of that what you will, then, but Randolph is nonetheless offering that Sony and Marvel Studios are in talks to extend the Spider-Man character-sharing agreement, which would see not only Tom Holland ink a new deal as the web-slinger, but his predecessors, too.

Obviously, there’s not a single soul who isn’t buying for a second that Holland won’t be suiting up for at least Spider-Man 4, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars in the not too distant future, but the jury is much further out on Maguire and Garfield.

They’ve both admitted they’d be open to another comeback, but the multiversal Peter Parker thing is only really going to work once in the way it did with No Way Home, so fan-baiting cameos in the fifth and sixth Avengers epics would be the most logical destination were it to bear fruit.