James Gunn positively eviscerates ‘Peacemaker’ critic, and the people approve

As a filmmaker that’s spent the majority of the last decade working almost exclusively for the two biggest comic book companies on the planet, James Gunn‘s social media feeds are constantly being blown up with questions, speculation, rumor, hearsay, innuendo, scuttlebutt, whispers, murmurings, and plenty more besides.

Thanks to his status as one of the most Twitter-happy filmmakers in the business, he’s also more than happy to log on and debunk far-fetched theories, shoot down unfounded casting news, and explain alleged inconsistencies in his output. However, polarizing insider Grace Randolph appears to have crossed the line, and she’s faced Gunn’s wrath as a result.

Anyone aware of Randolph and her work will know that she holds highly specific grudges that border on vendettas towards several high-profile talents, with Gunn ranking alongside Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie, and Henry Cavill on her sh*t-list. As you can see below, though, the majority of Twitter users were praising the Guardians of the Galaxy architect for firing a return shot across the bows.

The earth revolves around the sun, mothers love their children, & Grace Randolph will spout bullshit. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2022

Grace Randolph is a delusional witch who believes that just because she doesn't like James Gunn's movies and shows that nobody does. Fan culture is bullshit. Fan culture says that if you don't like something that means that nobody gets to like it. It's disturbing to believe that. — ZAK (@Zakiyyah6) July 17, 2022

James Gunn evisceration's of Grace Randolph a common W



Good job sir https://t.co/4VK6ij3qAW pic.twitter.com/M2difJMq2Q — Jacob 🌈 Charlie Puth stan era (@JacobbTJ) July 16, 2022

JAMES GUNN PLEASE GRACE RANDOLPH HAS A FAMILY https://t.co/tOVQssDIFX — Luis (Yeezy Season) (@ZorieZorieZorie) July 16, 2022

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Grace Randolph vs. James Gunn is a celebrity death match I can get behind. — Grant Hilderbrandt #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, @wbd (@solomediag) July 17, 2022

I still respect Grace Randolph, but her bias against James Gunn's #dceu work is weird. #Peacemaker was critically beloved and got good views compared to other HBO Max shows, but she swears that show didn't do well. — Hilton Collins (@HiltonCollins) July 17, 2022

Counterpoint: if I’ve never watched a single Grace Randolph video, why does James Gunn even know her name? Lmfaoooo — Doc Clown (@docemmettlclown) July 16, 2022

This isn’t the first time Gunn and Randolph have butted heads online, either, with the latter arguing that Bane was set to make a surprise appearance in Peacemaker, despite the creator, writer, director, and executive producer of the HBO Max series making it perfectly clear that wasn’t the case.

Everyone loves a little Twitter drama every now and again, especially when it involves someone as visible and well-known among the geek community as Gunn, so it’s no surprise it blew up overnight.