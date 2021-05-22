Henry Cavill Reportedly Still Can’t Land A Major Franchise With A Major Studio

Anyone familiar with Grace Randolph will no doubt be more than aware that the industry insider and online personality apparently, and for whatever reasons, seems to have a serious axe to grind with three Hollywood stars in particular; namely Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain and Henry Cavill.

The latter has regularly come under fire on Randolph’s personal YouTube channel dating back years, where she released an entire video ridiculing and denigrating an early costume test for The Witcher, even going on to explain in great detail why she believed him to be an unlikable and untalented actor who’s career was set to implode, which was of course long before it became Netflix’s most popular original series ever, without even mentioning the false and potentially harmful misinformation she spread about his sexuality at one stage.

On top of that, she also claimed he’d been dropped as the DCEU’s Superman after refusing to cameo in Shazam! unless he was paid enough money, and his current situation with Warner Bros. was due to a perceived likeability problem behind the scenes. Additionally, she also blamed him for derailing his own success based on unfounded rumors that he’d unfollowed WB social media accounts.

So it comes as no surprise that Randolph’s reaction to the news Cavill had entered talks to star in the Highlander reboot was greeted in the most condescending fashion possible, as you can see below.

Is this ideal? Of course not. He still can't land a major franchise with a major studio. But at least Cavill keeps going, and keeps his career alive. And this could really connect. Just keep putting one foot in front of the other. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 21, 2021

Randolph doesn’t seem to have considered the possibility that Henry Cavill is boarding Highlander because he’s sold on the concept and believes it’s a movie worth making that caters to his strengths and personal tastes when it comes to genre, while there were never any indications he’s even been chasing a bigger franchise at a major studio either.