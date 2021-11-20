Andrew Garfield is trending, and it’s got nothing to do with Spider-Man for a change

Andrew Garfield has been a hot topic on Twitter since the summer, as Spider-Man: No Way Home fans continue to debate whether or not he’s set to show up alongside Tobey Maguire in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, or he’s been telling the truth all along and he’s really not part of the movie.

The actor has grown visibly weary of facing the same line of questioning every time he steps out in public, so he’d be thrilled to find out that he’s been trending all night for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with his heavily speculated and widely expected return to the world of spandex-clad superheroes.

Instead, fans can’t get enough of his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, which has been going down a storm with subscribers since premiering yesterday.

#TickTickBoom was much better than I expected! Andrew Garfield was astonishing and Oscar-nom worthy, and…yes, God he knows how to sing! Fantastic! pic.twitter.com/PzJe3ScZrG — Biagio (@BiagioLv) November 19, 2021

after watching Tick Tick Boom, I can't believe people keep asking Andrew about whether his cameo in spiderman instead of where will he put his oscar next year?



what's wrong with you people? this is talent! #TickTickBoompic.twitter.com/PRRMSPTkeM — ✦♔ Dee | REDSÉ (@GinevraRed) November 20, 2021

#TickTickBoom is something truly special. A film that truly is made for theatre lovers & oh my god what a performance by Andrew Garfield give this man a award. This film made me remember why I loved film this beauty. Lin has made another masterpiece. What a film! pic.twitter.com/wZFIhzzTp1 — Op (@Optalks_) November 20, 2021

Andrew Garfield’s name is definitely going to be on the Oscar’s nominee list#TickTickBoom pic.twitter.com/R38XoTn6yK — Blue Macarons (@bluemacarones) November 19, 2021

Give Andrew Garfield his Oscar bro, my god does he deserve it. What a film. I'm dying to go and see the original musical in a theatre now fr. Simply stellar.#TickTickBoom pic.twitter.com/36KwzQctPL — 🩸𝕭𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖟🩸 (Taylor's Version) (@BigginzYT) November 19, 2021

Andrew Garfield reading all of the great #TickTickBoom reviews like pic.twitter.com/EQO56j15W2 — ♥︎🕷🕸 (@easybugb0y) November 19, 2021

If Andrew Garfield doesn’t get an Oscar Nomination for his performance in “#TickTickBoom” I’m beating the crap out of someone pic.twitter.com/aGbGfw2Lxj — ThatGuyFreddy (@ThatsMeFreddy) November 20, 2021

#TickTickBoom is easily one of my favorite movies i’ve watched in a while and Andrew Garfield is unsurprisingly fantastic as Jonathan Larson.



please do yourself a favor and watch it asap 🖤🎶 pic.twitter.com/wQxWAX6pcK — tyler 🎄⛄️ (@tyylerrrrrr) November 20, 2021

Based on the online buzz, Tick, Tick… Boom! is in with a real shot at dislodging blockbuster behemoth Red Notice from the top of the Netflix most-watched list, and it’s been getting much stronger reviews to boot. In fact, there’s been plenty of talk that Garfield is set to land his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor as a result of his showstopping central turn.