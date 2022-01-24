Andrew Garfield names the only people he told about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

It’s amazing to see Andrew Garfield still doing all these press rounds after the busy year he’s had, without showing a hint of exhaustion. Though the worst of it is over, the actor recently appeared on Ellen, and as you can probably guess, Spider-Man: No Way Home inevitably came up at one point during the chat.

Garfield appeared in three films that all came out during roughly the same window in late 2021. First, there was The Eyes of Tammy Faye, where he played the infamous televangelist Jim Bakker opposite Jessica Chastain, and then we had Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, starring our Amazing Spider-Man as Jonathan Larson.

Garfield performed exceptionally in both of those films, but neither would have been as taxing as his return in No Way Home, an occasion that he had to keep secret, even from someone like his former partner Emma Stone. However, it seems that the actor did reveal his secret to a couple of people.

“My dad, my brother, and my mother at the time. Yeah, just kind of us.”

Given the fact that the sheer magnitude of this experience must have been overwhelming in and of itself, we’re glad that Garfield found the courage to at least tell his family, or perhaps he knew there was no hiding something like that from them in the first place. Sadly, he didn’t elaborate any further on the matter.