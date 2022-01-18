Fans shouldn’t feel bad for Andrew Garfield lying to them about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it turns out, he lied to everybody, even his former Amazing Spider-Man co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone. Garfield routinely denied to the press that he was reprising his Peter Parker in the movie, which we now know to be a humungous fib. He even kept up the performance in private, too, which earned him the ire of his ex.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed to host Josh Horowitz that Stone kept on texting him about the rumors he was back as Spidey, and he would deny it and respond,”‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'” But once the cat (or spider) was out of the bag when No Way Home came out, Stone was not pleased with being kept in the dark, jokingly (we think) calling him a “jerk.”

“She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’ — I kept it going, even with her,” Garfield explained, laughing. “And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’ “

Marvel actors often have to tell little white lies about their upcoming movies to preserve the studios’ surprises, but it’s fair to say that Garfield took things to a whole other level in the run-up to No Way Home. Despite the overwhelming evidence he was in it, the Golden Globe winner almost made us believe he wasn’t with his total commitment to dismissing all the talk, even lying to a close friend like Stone away from the cameras.

Seeing as Emma Stone is part of the Marvel multiverse herself as the Gwen Stacy to his Peter Parker, she probably could’ve been trusted to share the secret of his return, so the Cruella actress has fair reason to label Andrew Garfield a “jerk” for keeping her out the loop. Maybe now it’s all out in the open, she can reach out to Marvel herself and discuss a potential return as Spider-Gwen in some future project.