Andrew Garfield Reportedly Hesitant To Return As Spider-Man Because Of How Sony Treated Him

Marvel fans were stunned when it was revealed about a month ago that Jamie Foxx was returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3, thereby establishing a direct connection between the MCU and the world of the Amazing Spider-Man movies. This has been followed up with numerous reports of both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning to the fold as well for various Spider-Verse-related projects. But it’s important to remember that neither actor has been confirmed to be coming back as yet.

In fact, according to insider Daniel Richtman, there may be a problem convincing one of them to sign on. Apparently, Garfield is a bit reluctant to return due to the way he was treated by Sony during the two Amazing films, with the tipster saying: “He is hesitant about coming back because of the way Sony treated him on TASM, as was mentioned in the Sony leaked emails years ago.”

Of course, it’s well known that those two movies suffered from a lot of corporate interference, and the British star has opened up before about how difficult it was for him as a performer that character depth and development and storytelling were “not top of the priority list,” which he says caused him to struggle with the experience. Though Garfield’s on record as being a big Spidey fan, his troubled working relationship with Sony must’ve soured the gig for him.

So, it’s understandable that he would be worried about something similar happening again this time. Marvel Studios is involved with the movies now, but Garfield would likely have to deal with Sony to some extent as well. Hopefully, though, the chance to redeem his version of the wall-crawler somewhat will be enough to convince him to don the spandex again.

But tell us, do you want to see Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man? Swing on over to the comments and join the conversation.